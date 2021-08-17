Sessia Price Tops $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $471,181.44 and approximately $86,678.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.