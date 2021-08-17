Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.32.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

