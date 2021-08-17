Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$16.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

