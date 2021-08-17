Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition by 28.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $113,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGAM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

