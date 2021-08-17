Scotiabank Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$51.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOWFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $38.32 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.