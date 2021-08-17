Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
SRCRF stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Tuesday. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,671. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
