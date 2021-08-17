Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SRCRF stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Tuesday. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,671. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

