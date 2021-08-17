Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 200,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

