Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 94.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,291 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

