Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

