SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SBM Offshore stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. SBM Offshore has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

