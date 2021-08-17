Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,749,400 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 1,616,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,747.0 days.

Shares of Santos stock remained flat at $$4.73 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

