Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $28.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $123.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SGMO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

