Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

