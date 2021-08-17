SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SDTTU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 43,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,674. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.19. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19.
About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
