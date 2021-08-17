Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 1,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

