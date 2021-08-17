Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH remained flat at $$4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 84,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

SACH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

