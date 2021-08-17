Rune Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.59 or 0.00300077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.60 million and $238,410.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

