RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $202,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

NYSE:RPM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

