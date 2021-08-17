Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

