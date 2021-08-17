Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $319.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

