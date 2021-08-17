Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rockshield Capital stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,131. Rockshield Capital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.
Rockshield Capital Company Profile
