Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rockshield Capital stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,131. Rockshield Capital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

