Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.