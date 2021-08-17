Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOCO opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $652.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

