Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,747 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 134,927 shares worth $1,346,650. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.