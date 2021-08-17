Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,586 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.