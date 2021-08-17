Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $606,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,697.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 73,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,394 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

