Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Ranpak worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,133,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PACK opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -215.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

