Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,176 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Puma Biotechnology worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.