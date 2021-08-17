RFG Advisory LLC Sells 230 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

