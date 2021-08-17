RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

