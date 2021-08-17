RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.