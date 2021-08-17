Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 159.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,757,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,548 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

