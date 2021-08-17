Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intersect ENT (XENT)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Intersect ENT was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.25 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Intersect ENT was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/9/2021 – Intersect ENT was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.30 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Intersect ENT was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

6/24/2021 – Intersect ENT was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $911.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17.

Get Intersect ENT Inc alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.