REPO Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. REPO has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $54,667.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00159705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,970.45 or 0.99799109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.26 or 0.00918870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.49 or 0.06922018 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.