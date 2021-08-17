Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 518.23 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 522 ($6.82). Approximately 98,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 119,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.90).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01. The firm has a market cap of £417.73 million and a PE ratio of 44.24.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

