Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 40,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

