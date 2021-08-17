Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLMD. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of RLMD opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $381.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

