Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.
Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 25,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38.
REKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.
