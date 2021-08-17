Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.90

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 3670352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTP. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $917,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $5,217,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

