reflect.finance (RFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $952,324.94

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $952,324.94 and approximately $4,633.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.52 or 0.00935793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00167365 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,448,011 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this,¬†100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together.¬†This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

