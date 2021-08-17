Reef (REEF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56.32 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $280.57 million and $56.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00143730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00918254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,128,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

