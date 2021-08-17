Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $145.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company posted solid second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line surged 135.6% and 191.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company’s operations reflect recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it has been benefitting from focus on unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships and loyalty program. With restrictions being lifted and approximately 99% of its properties operating, Hilton’s business is likely to pick up on improved demand post the summer period. However, the company’s performance continues to be negatively impacted by rising COVID cases and prolonged travel restrictions particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HLT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. 52,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,069. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.22.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.