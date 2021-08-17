Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS: GASNY) recently:

7/30/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/29/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/13/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group was given a new $5.21 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GASNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,790. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.85%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

