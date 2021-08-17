Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS: GASNY) recently:
- 7/30/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/29/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 7/29/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/29/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/22/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/13/2021 – Naturgy Energy Group was given a new $5.21 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of GASNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,790. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.85%.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.