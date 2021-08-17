Raze Network Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.52 million and $1.90 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,961,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.