Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $72,251.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,534.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.33 or 0.06974097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.35 or 0.01464203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00389490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00150596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00586264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00363956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00335778 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

