Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 200 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.27% of Match Group worth $117,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.29. 30,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,096. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.