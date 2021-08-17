Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.15% of The Clorox worth $33,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

CLX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,489. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

