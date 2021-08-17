Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 72,100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $70,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.