Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 12,924 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,441 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $91,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

