Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $77,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

